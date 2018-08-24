Steven Tyler asks Donald Trump to stop using Aerosmith's music

hollywood

Steven Tyler accused Donald Trump of willful infringement in broadcasting the song Livin' on the Edge, which was played at the President's rally at Charleston Civic Center in West Virginia on August 21

Aerosmith. Pic/PTI

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has asked US President Donald Trump to stop using the band's songs for his rallies and political campaigns. The singer accused Trump of willful infringement in broadcasting the song Livin' on the Edge, which was played at the President's rally at Charleston Civic Center in West Virginia on August 21.

Tyler has also sent a cease and desist letter through his attorney Dina LaPolt for the same. It read, "As we have made clear numerous times, Mr Trump is creating the false impression that our client has given his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency of Mr Trump, which is not the case."



Donald Trump

The letter further stated, "By using the song without our client's permission, Mr Trump is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidenced by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client's fans all over social media," LaPolt wrote in a letter to the White House.

Later, Tyler took to Twitter to express concern over the matter. He wrote: "This is not about Democrats vs Republicans. I do not let anyone use my songs without my permission. My music is for causes, not for political campaigns or rallies. Protecting copyright and songwriters is what I have been fighting for even before this current administration took office (sic)."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever