Stevie Nicks calls Harry Styles her 'love child'

Legendary singer Stevie Nicks praised One Direction band star Harry Styles, calling him her 'love child'. In an interview to Rolling Stone magazine, Nicks joked Harry is the secret "love child" of herself and her bandmate Mick Fleetwood, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "He's Mick's and my love child. When Harry came into our lives, I said, 'Oh my God, this is the son I never had'. So I adopted him.

"I love Harry, and I'm so happy Harry made a rock & roll record. He could have made a pop record and that would have been the easy way for him. But I guess he decided he wanted to be born in 1948 too, he made a record that was more like 1975."

Nicks said she likes it when young singers consider her as an idol. "That makes me happy because I didn't ever have children, but I feel like I have a lot of daughters. I love Vanessa Carlton. She's like my younger, younger, younger sister- like if my dad had divorced my mother and married a really younger woman, then had Vanessa," she added.

