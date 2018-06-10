Still have a week left so don't worry: Marco Reus

German winger says defending champions need not stress over World Cup preparations as they end 5-match winless streak with 2-1 win v Saudi Arabia

Timo Werner (second from right) celebrates Germany's opening goal during the international friendly match against Saudi Arabia on Friday. Pic/AFP

Timo Werner impressed as Germany gave themselves a pre-World Cup boost on Friday by breaking their five-match winless streak with a nervy 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in the international friendly match.

First-half scores by striker Werner and an Omar Hawsawi own goal sealed the win as Germany were only rarely threatened by Saudi Arabia, who play hosts Russia in the opening World Cup match in Moscow on Thursday.



Marco Reus

Werner was in the thick of the action for the 62 minutes he played of the friendly. The scoreline flattered the Arabians, who converted a late penalty at the second attempt. Although Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Mohammad Al-Sahlawi's weak spot-kick, Taisir Al-Jassim banged home the rebound on 85 minutes. However, German hearts were in mouths in added time when only robust defending prevented Al-Sahlawi grabbing a shock equaliser.

"There are no little teams anymore and we didn't do well in a few areas," admitted Germany winger Marco Reus, who hit the post early on. "We conceded a few counters, the holes were too big, but we are a tournament team and we still have a week left — Germany shouldn't worry."

