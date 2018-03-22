Sting, Shaggy, Shawn Mendes to rock at Queen's birthday

Mar 22, 2018, 18:22 IST | ANI

The list of performers, which was revealed on Wednesday, also included Sir Tom Jones, the singer whom the Queen knighted in 2006

Shaggy

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday has quite a lineup of performers for her upcoming birthday celebration - including musicians Sting, Shaggy, and Shawn Mendes. Scheduled for April 22 at Royal Albert Hall in London, the ceremony will see Grammy nominee Craig David, choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Pop queen Kylie Minogue, British singer Anne-Marie, apart from the rock star Sting, pop star Mendes, and musician Shaggy.

The list of performers, which was revealed on Wednesday, also included Sir Tom Jones, the singer whom the Queen knighted in 2006.

The members of the royal family along with the Queen will attend the celebration ceremony which will be broadcasted on the BBC network, according to E! Online.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

queen elizabeth iihollywood news
Go to top