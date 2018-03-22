Sting, Shaggy, Shawn Mendes to rock at Queen's birthday

The list of performers, which was revealed on Wednesday, also included Sir Tom Jones, the singer whom the Queen knighted in 2006

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday has quite a lineup of performers for her upcoming birthday celebration - including musicians Sting, Shaggy, and Shawn Mendes. Scheduled for April 22 at Royal Albert Hall in London, the ceremony will see Grammy nominee Craig David, choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Pop queen Kylie Minogue, British singer Anne-Marie, apart from the rock star Sting, pop star Mendes, and musician Shaggy.

The list of performers, which was revealed on Wednesday, also included Sir Tom Jones, the singer whom the Queen knighted in 2006.

The members of the royal family along with the Queen will attend the celebration ceremony which will be broadcasted on the BBC network, according to E! Online.

