Stir it up

An Asian affair



Sanjoy Mitra

Hotel Aureole is one of those places close to the international airport that would do brisk business when flights were zipping in and out of the Mumbai skyline. Now, it's readying to open again. All safety and hygiene standards will be duly followed. And if you land up there, ask for Asian alliance. It's a cocktail that has vodka, fresh pineapple juice, jaggery, kaffir lime and Spanish bitters. Place all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake for 15 seconds without ice, if you're making it at home. Add ice to the cocktail shaker and shake for about 20 seconds. Strain into a glass and garnish. Or, if you want., head to the establishment and let kitchen king Sanjoy Mitra do the needful.

Burst the bubble



Nilesh Mishra

You'll remember the product 'flusen gum' only if you're of a certain pre-liberalisation vintage when foreign goods in the Indian market were worth their weight in gold. The gums — a rage back then — came wrapped in a cover that, sometimes, had a washable tattoo as part of the package. Nilesh Mishra, the beverage head at the Social chain of pubs, has taken influence from that flavour. He has come up with a cocktail called bubble trouble, which will be served when the different outlets spread out across the city open up again. The icing on the cake is the bubble gum syrup that goes into the concoction. It is a nod back to the days when Super Mario was actually a game that people cared about. This is a vodka drink that harks back to a forgotten time. But the X factor is the addition of Red Bull, a relatively new-age energy drink. It promises to charge your batteries in case they are down.

Adding a fiery touch in Andheri



Sayeed Mohsin

The denizens of Andheri had a posh spot for nightouts in the form of Yazu before the pandemic derailed social gatherings. Those nights out will return with a different flavour when the place opens its doors again. One of the options that will be available on the menu is a drink called guava peri peri. It goes without saying that the primary mixer is guava juice. But there are other ingredients that give it added pizzazz. These include Tabasco for a fiery touch. and a bit of peri peri sauce to add to the heat. But that's balanced out with Worcestershire sauce (handly tip in case you don't know it, the pronunciation is "wooster sauce"). Bar manager Sayeed Mohsin adds that if you're making it at home, it's best to serve it in an old-fashioned glass.

Shaken and stirred



Juliano Rodrigues

Out of the Blue is a restaurant in Khar that's located in a lane off Carter Road. As the name suggests, it's done up with décor that's blue in colour, with a healthy dose of white giving the interiors a Greek touch. They will be serving a vodka cocktail called espresso Martini when they open up for operations again. You can almost wake up and smell it if you want to, because the ingredients include not just 30 ml of espresso, but also three coffee beans as garnish for good measure. There's 20 ml of Kahlua in it as well, and also 10 ml of sugar syrup, says beverage head Juliano Rodrigues. That's a potent recipe, served in a Martini glass. It might shake you up even when it is stirred.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news