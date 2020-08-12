Stir up the emotions

Maybe it's the caution we exercise while chopping up veggies for a quick omelette, or the attention that even a pot of boiling instant noodles demands — but there is something about the act of cooking that can get a racing mind to slow down. "It's a form of mindfulness meditation," shares Kenishaa Francis, a singer and cognitive behavioural therapist who founded the Bengaluru-based mental health awareness platform We Are All Mad Here (WAAMH) in February. And this Sunday, WAAMH is hosting the second edition of its online culinary therapy session, where comedian and actor Naveen Richard will cook along with participants, while opening up about mental health.

One doesn't need to be a chef to take part in the session, believes Richard, who's spending time with his family in Kerala at the moment. "I certainly am not. I've never done much cooking, but I've seen friends take to it to wind down," he says. He reiterates that since the activity demands our undivided attention, it helps open up the mind. "Although I haven't done it consciously, I feel it's a lot like going on a drive with my friends; you connect better than over, say, a cup of coffee. There's something about the movement," he elaborates.



Kenishaa Francis

Richard and Francis, who met through a friend, agree that what makes the simple act of everyday cooking therapeutic is the fact that it involves all our senses. "You're using the five senses of sight, smell, sound, touch and taste, which together ground you emotionally. While your senses focus on getting the taste, aroma, texture and the recipe right, you stop worrying. Your thoughts begin to reflow freely," she says.

So, on the menu for Sunday is a dish that we're told will be a combination of chicken, eggs, mushroom and rice, a few laughs and lots of chatting. "I'm still undecided about what to cook. I'll probably get a recipe from my grandmother and yell out to her for instructions," the comedian chuckles. Participants can pick any two to three of the above ingredients to fashion a dish, he suggests.



Naveen Richard

Apart from jokes, Richard says he hopes to share his perspectives on mental health. "From the outside, it looks as if we artistes have everything going for us, but that's not always the case. I hope to share my experiences," elaborates the actor, adding that he will focus on empathy. "I have tried to address it in my stand-up special, Relatively Relatable. We're all so caught up in our differences that we forget that we're going through the same thing, so it's important to remember empathy at this time," he adds.

They tell us that this process can be helpful for not just those with deep-seated issues, but also people undergoing daily stress. In fact, Francis decided to start these sessions inspired by her conversations with her mother in the kitchen while growing up. "While helping her cook, she would ask me about my day, and I'd end up blurting out my mind," she shares. She, however, adds that to keep it relatable, they decided to have familiar faces on board. "When you see someone like Benny Dayal or Richard cook and talk about their experiences with mental health, you feel you can do it too," Francis points out.

There will also be a panel of psychologists for help. "We'll start with some meditation. The host will get cooking and chatting with the participants. People can share their questions in the chat section," Francis tells us. While the host will field most of the questions, the crucial ones will be answered by the experts. "Dayal had attended to every question, and got a lot of positive vibes flowing with music. Once we're done, we will share our thoughts on what we made and end with meditation. The idea is to make sure that everyone feels that we're all in this together," she concludes.

On August 16, at 7 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 150 onwards

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news