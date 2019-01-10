Stolen property worth over Rs 5 crore recovered, two arrested in Andhra Pradesh

crime

Railway Protection Force personnel of Vijayawada Division in Andhra Pradesh arrested two people and recovered stolen property worth over Rs 5 crore in what was being termed as the biggest recovery by the Force in Indian Railways.

A release from South Central Railway said special teams of the RPF apprehended the two while they were travelling by Madurai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express on Tuesday and recovered 13.5 kg of gold, 67 kg of silver and Rs 40,000 in cash from them.

On information communicated by the Chennai police, the RPF constituted three special sub-teams and deployed them at Tenali railway station, where the train was made to make an unscheduled stop, and traced the two accused in the general compartment, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner S R Gandhi said.

"The Chennai Joint Commissioner of Police informed that a two-member gang was aboard a train with huge quantity of gold, silver and currency stolen from a jeweller's house in Chennai. Based on mobile phone tracking, it was established that the criminals were travelling in the Sampark Kranti Express and we laid a trap at Tenali station," Gandhi added.

The RPF special team took photographs of the suspects and forwarded them to the Chennai police for confirmation. After the Chennai police established the criminals identity, another RPF team at the Vijayawada Railway Station nabbed them as the train reached the junction.

"The stolen property was recovered from the duo's possession. This is the biggest recovery, of stolen property, by the RPF in the Indian Railways," the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner said.

