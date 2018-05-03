Stone pelters attack school bus in Jammu and Kashmir, injure student

Police said the bus of a private school was attacked by stone pelters in Zavooora area, injuring a student identified as Rehan Gorsai. The injured child was referred to SMHS Hospital, where doctors treating him said that his condition was stable



A student got injured when his school bus was attacked by stone-pelters in Shopian district of J&K, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

A Std II student suffered a head injury when the school bus carrying him was attacked by stone pelters in militant-infested Shopian district of South Kashmir on Wednesday morning, triggering angry reactions from the chief minister and political leaders.

