Stone pelters attack school bus in Jammu and Kashmir, injure student
Police said the bus of a private school was attacked by stone pelters in Zavooora area, injuring a student identified as Rehan Gorsai. The injured child was referred to SMHS Hospital, where doctors treating him said that his condition was stable
A student got injured when his school bus was attacked by stone-pelters in Shopian district of J&K, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI
A Std II student suffered a head injury when the school bus carrying him was attacked by stone pelters in militant-infested Shopian district of South Kashmir on Wednesday morning, triggering angry reactions from the chief minister and political leaders.
'Goons using amnesty to pelt more stones'
Concerned over the incident of stone pelting on a school bus in Shopian, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said the amnesty granted to stone pelters was to encourage "reasonable behaviour". He added some "goons" were using the amnesty as an opportunity to pelt more stones.
