Mumbai: Stop dumping waste water in P&T nullah says BMC to Metro

The illegal dumping of slurry, which is water from a construction site mixed with cement and sand, has led to the accumulation of large quantity of silt in major nullahs along Sahar Road

Taking a serious note about the illegal emptying of slurry into the P&T nulla from Metro line three construction work at Sahar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued a notice to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) asking the contractor to remove the silt.

The issue was first raised by Watch Dog foundation. Talking to mid-day, activist Godfrey Pimenta said, "The complaint filed by Watchdog foundation had an impact. BMC has sent a notice to Chief project manager Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on September 14 and we demand immediate measures to stop the release of slurry into the nullah."

"With reference to the above subject matter, the construction of Sahar metro station is under progress by contractor J Kumar CRTG-(JV). During the site inspection, it was observed that the contractor is illegally dewatering slurry directly in P&T major nullah along Sahar Road. This has led to the accumulation of large quantity of silt in major nullah's along Sahar road. This is a very serious concern," the letter read.

It further stated that this had happened in past which was intimated to MMRC by BMC on February 2, 2020. "Various complaints regarding the same have been received in this office. In view of the above, you're hereby informed to direct the concerned staff to instruct the concerned contractor to not to discharge the dewatering directly into the major nullah."

The civic body has also asked MMRC to direct the contractor to desilt the P&T nullah and keep it clean immediately. "If it is not done timely, you're requested to initiate action against the contractor and see that is it not repeated in future. Please treat this as urgent," concludes the letter.

Talking to mid-day, SK Gupta, Director (Projects), MMRCL said, "It has come to our notice and the contractor has been instructed to clean up the drain."

02 Feb

Day this year BMC informed MMRC about the issue first

