Stop fooling people, they don't accept childish things: PM Modi's jibe at Rahul

national

The video interaction concluded at Satna in Madhya Pradesh where Modi was asked about the poverty alleviation efforts of his government

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly lying, saying the Congress President is left with no options because the BJP government has been successful in bringing about positive changes in people's life through its pro-poor schemes.

Without naming the Congress President, he asked him to stop "fooling" people and said the people do not accept such "childish" things and they make joke out of them.

Modi's attack came during his video interaction with BJP workers from Machhlishahr, Rajsamand, Mahasamund, Satna and Betul parliamentary constituencies.

Responding to a query of a BJP worker from Betul over Rahul Gandhi's claim to establish mobile factories in every district of Madhya Pradesh in his election rallies, the Prime Minister told the workers: "Don't worry, enjoy what he says".

"If he comes to Betul, then he will say the same. Earlier there used to be gramophone records. Sometimes a pin gets stuck in the gramophone and only one word was heard repeatedly. There are people whose pin gets stuck. And they keep repeating the same things. You should enjoy such things at election time. He (Rahul Gandhi) does not know that the time has changed. Stop fooling the public. They donot accept such childish things. People make joke out of tehm," Modi said.

He said it is not that mobiles were invented after 2014. "Mobiles existed before 2014, but let me ask this question to those that ruled this country for so long: why did India have just two mobile manufacturing units during their rule?" he said, asserting that India is now among the leading mobile manufacturers in the world.

Continuing his attack on the Congress leader, he said those who ruled the country for so long did nothing about OROP (one rank, one pension).

"They did not even hear them. Now, we have done it. They are worried that even people from armed forces are with us. They love Modi. So they have nothing to say except spreading lies," he said.

Asked how BJP workers should respond when opposition leaders use foul language, Modi said one can give it to you what one has.

"If I have stones, then I will give stone. If there are diamonds and gems, then I will give diamond and gems. They have only abuses, so if they do not abuse me, then whom will they abuse?

"I feel happy that at least I am of some use to them. If their anger goes out to me, then at least in the evening they can happily enjoy their time with family members. They are giving what they have. We have love. We are worried about the poor and changing the society," he said.

The Prime Minister said that one should not forget that 'Lotus' (BJP's election symbol) blooms in sluch and mud.

"They give what they have, we will give what we have. We will not blame or will not lie, we will not accuse them," he added.

When a party worker from Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh inquired about the political agenda of the BJP for the upcoming elections, Modi replied, "We have three, the first is development, the second is faster development and the third is development for all. These are our only agenda."

Interacting with workers from Machhlishahar in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said that he was a strong believer in making positive changes in the lives of people.

"Technological initiatives like Digital India have been developed to fulfil this very dream of improving the lives of our people."

The video interaction concluded at Satna in Madhya Pradesh where Modi was asked about the poverty alleviation efforts of his government.

Modi said poverty was rapidly declining in India due to a different approach adopted by his government.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates