Stop whingeing and move on, Shane Warne tells fellow Australians

Spin legend Shane Warne has urged the current Australian cricket team to stop "whingeing" and get on with the game. Warne, who was part of the commentary team in South Africa when the ball-tampering scandal happened, said he sensed a problem in the Australia camp when they started complaining about the opposition after things didn't go their way.

"I'm not sure there were team culture problems but I have noticed there is a lot of whingeing coming out of the Australian camp in recent times, about the opposition and things like that," Warne told News Corporation. "I think that's un-Australian. I have never really heard any Australian sides do that," added Warne, who took 708 wickets in 145 Tests.

