Stories take shape on stage

Catch three solo performances of short stories that celebrate the stalwarts of Hindustani literature

Vicky Ahuja enacts Fitrati Chor

Three solo performances by city-based actors will bring to life three short stories by renowned Hindi authors Amrita Pritam, Vijaydan Detha and Rajendra Yadav at a theatrical performance this weekend. Titled Jashn-e-Qalam, a group formed four years ago to appreciate Hindustani literature starting with dramatic readings, members of the group will enact stories that carry crucial social observations in a no-frills set-up.

“There’s no theme and we don’t use any props. We have a discussion about the performance with the listeners (not audience because it’s more about listening) afterwards, so that it becomes an intimate experience, like a mehfil,” says co-founder of the group, Shashwita Sharma.

Vijaydan Detha’s Fitrati Chor, which will be enacted by Vicky Ahuja, is a political commentary via a queen who dethrones the king and replaces him with a thief because he’s better looking. “But when he refuses to lie for her, she has him killed. It’s similar to the politics of today and the machinery around power. We all know about the UP rape case [and what transpired recently],” explains Sharma.

Rajesh Kumar will perform Rajendra Yadav’s Kinare Se Kinare Tak, which is about a man’s inner journey, while Amrita Pritam’s Jungli Booti about the innocence of love will be essayed by Ayesha Singh.

On August 31, 7.30 pm

At Si Bambai, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 350

