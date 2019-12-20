Stories with the stars

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Storytelling platform Tape a Tale has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube. This Sunday, the organisation that has helmed over 200 shows across the country readies to present the second edition of Kahaaniya Showcase, where some of India's finest tellers – including an actor, YouTuber, and mentalist - take the stage. Giving a sneak-peak to mid-day, the performers tell us what their piece means to them.

Sriti Jha: It is one of my first poems ever. It is self-indulgent and childish but it just makes me happy and takes me back to the time when I wrote it. I don't think I am that naive now. It's a happy piece and probably the only love poem I've ever written.



Leeza Mangaldas

Leeza Mangaldas: I'm performing a duet with Amandeep Singh — it's a piece we wrote together combining poetry and storytelling, using both Hindi and English, and it's a tribute to Mumbai. We both moved here after college, to find our place in the world, so this is the city that has really shaped our lives and who we are, and that's what we're hoping to capture with our performance.



Amandeep-Singh

Amandeep Singh: If you want to know how magical the city of Mumbai is even with all its flaws you have to hear our story.



Jhansi

Jhansi: It's a mixture of music, heart, and drama. It is the only thing in my life that makes sense to me, and I am really good at it. It makes my heart beat faster, and I feel like I have 'some' contribution to society.



Suhani Shah

Suhani Shah: This would be my first attempt to amalgamate mentalism with a storytelling act. Since mentalist acts require the participation of volunteers from the audience, this combination will help people witness a great story and actively participate in it as well. The process of executing this performance is thrilling as well as challenging; audience members would be able to become characters of the story during the live performance and in a way we have to plan the unexpected!

