Storm Pabuk kills 3 in Thailand; forces over 34,000 to evacuate

Rescue services said that the fisherman's body was recovered after his boat capsized, while out of six people on the boat, four others were saved and one was missing

Tropical Storm Pabuk has killed three people and prompted an evacuation of more than 34,000 villagers in southern Thailand, a senior government official said on Saturday.

Director General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Chayaphol Thitisak said one fisherman was killed due to the tropical storm in the sea off Pattani province, while two elderly persons were reportedly killed in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Friday.



The storm led to the evacuation of more than 34,000 villagers in several districts of Nakhon Si Thammarat, the DDPM chief was cited as saying. The storm, that made landfall in southern Thailand on Friday, lost its momentum on Saturday, allowing the resumption of ferry and air transport services. It has now moved to the Andaman Sea.

