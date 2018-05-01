Stormy Daniels files defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump over 'con job' tweet

This lawsuit has been filed against the US President for a tweet that said a forensic sketch of a man who allegedly threatened her in 2011 was 'a total con job'

Stormy Daniels. Pic/AFP

Washington DC: Adult film actor Stormy Daniels, who publicly claimed a 2006 sexual encounter with United States President Donald Trump, has filed a defamation suit against him, escalating the ongoing legal battle. This lawsuit has been filed against the US President for a tweet that said a forensic sketch of a man who allegedly threatened her in 2011 was 'a total con job.'

"By calling the incident a 'con job,' Mr. Trump's statement would be understood to state that Ms. Clifford was fabricating the crime and the existence of the assailant, both of which are prohibited under New York law, as well as the law of numerous other states," CNN reported, Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, as writing in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, suffered damages in excess of $75,000.

The suit is separate from another lawsuit in which Daniels is suing Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

California judge James Otero has temporarily put a hold on Daniels' lawsuit against Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen for 90 days.

She has claimed that Cohen orchestrated a payment to keep her quiet during the election.

Daniels has been locked in a legal battle with President Trump, seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she and Cohen had signed more than a decade ago.

Daniels, in her lawsuit, is asking whether the hush agreement was legal, and is looking at whether Trump consented to it, according to the report.

The adult star said the deal is not valid because the US President "never signed it himself".

