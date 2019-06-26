Story mapping

things-to-do

An interactive storytelling session will take you on a journey of folklores

Storyteller, folklorist and playwright Dr Ulka Mayur promises to make Sunday morning fun, engaging and enlightening for kids aged four and above with a session where she will stitch together folklores from different parts of the world. Giving us a taste of the session, Dr Mayur shares, "One of the stories is an African tale about a lion cub whose parents are taken away by hunters. Even after being dejected and sad in the beginning, the cub continues to stay on the right path."

After covering four more countries, she will end the session by bringing the young participants back to India. Dr Mayur also plans to pepper the morning with contextual songs to make the experience more engaging. "It will be like a rock concert, where I will sing half the song and they will finish the other half," she adds.

Apart from a memorable time, Dr Mayur expects that through this session, the kids have many takeaways that they will remember subconsciously.

On June 30, 11 am to 12 pm

At Harkat Studios, Bungalow 94, Aram Nagar 2, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to Insider.in

Cost R 150

