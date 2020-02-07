Story of a Licensed Zumba Instructor Mohsin Syed who once was a Banker

Mohsin Syed loves to explore new things in life, and he is a fitness freak who has dedicated his life to it

Life is not easy when you are working in a field which you don't love and the second side of life is different which is beautiful when you are working in a field which you love the most life becomes easy and enjoyable. You don't feel like you are working you feel like enjoying every movement of life.

Mohsin Syed's renowned personality from Mumbai is an inspirational person who has made his own way by learning new things in life. He is an educated person who started as a banker and now he is a licensed Zumba Instructor of India. Very few in India are having Zumba Licensed.

Mohsin Syed loves to explore new things in life, and he is a fitness freak who has dedicated his life to it. He is now leading the fitness trainer of Mumbai and also one of the Zumba instructors of India. His videos on Instagram shows how flexible he is because of Zumba. He feels Zumba has changed his life, and it has given him enough confidence to face a broad audience at a time where he can teach a unique dance form.

Mohsin's story pulled us and forced us to write about him because the life which he is living was not in the starting. To quit a Bank job was never an easy decision for him, as he comes from a modest family to leave the job was a life-changing decision. He trusted his instincts and joined the fitness world. Soon he becomes a renowned name in the bodybuilding world and today he is a fitness trainer under whom many are getting trained.

For Mohsin Syed fitness was never a choice, it was a way of living and today he is earning name and bucks as Zumba Instructor and as a Fitness expert of Zumba.

