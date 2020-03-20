Straight from a farm

Shop

Restaurants and pubs are shutting shop. So eating at home seems to be the best option right now. Not just that, eating healthy is important too. That's why it comes as good news that a bistro that's a favourite with celebrities has now started delivering fresh produce to your doorstep. It's sourced from a farm right outside Mumbai. Give it a shot.

On Every day (orders need to be placed in advance), 8 am to 10.30 pm

At Sequel, Kala Ghoda and Fort

Call 75064 77710

