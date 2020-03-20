Search

Straight from a farm

Updated: Mar 20, 2020, 10:31 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

A bistro has started delivering ingredients from its own farm

Shop

Restaurants and pubs are shutting shop. So eating at home seems to be the best option right now. Not just that, eating healthy is important too. That's why it comes as good news that a bistro that's a favourite with celebrities has now started delivering fresh produce to your doorstep. It's sourced from a farm right outside Mumbai. Give it a shot.

On Every day (orders need to be placed in advance), 8 am to 10.30 pm
At Sequel, Kala Ghoda and Fort
Call 75064 77710

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK