Strange times for Hollywood, says Barbra Streisand

Veteran singer and actress Barbra Streisand says Hollywood is going through a strange time in terms of the ongoing gender debate. Streisand spoke about gender debate at the opening night of the annual PaleyFest at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Friday, reports variety.com.

"We're in a strange time now in terms of men and women and the pendulum swinging this way and that way but it's going to have to come to the centre," Streisand told Ryan Murphy, the veteran TV producer who conducted the question and answer session with Streisand at PaleyFest.

Streisand also revealed to Murphy that she herself was never the target of sexual harassment. "I wasn't like those pretty girls with those nice little noses. Maybe that's why. I have no idea," she recalled.

