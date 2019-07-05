Stranger Things 3 Web Series Review: It's hilarious, but also terrifying

web-series

Stranger Things season 3 released on July 4, 2019, and this one is more than just teen romance, dying rats, and, of course, the Russians.

The cast of Stranger Things 3. Pic/Official Twitter account of Stranger Things 3

Anything can happen in Hawkins, Indiana, and we have witnessed it since season 1 of Stranger Things. The second season, too, was a roller-coaster ride. Stranger Things fans expected much more from the makers, and as we reach towards the climax of season 3, they don't disappoint. Season 3 kicks off with a cliched storyline about teen issues, a town in threat, and, of course, a new, fancy mall in Hawkins, but what comes next is worth all the popcorn.

Season three starts on a jolly ride - summer is here, the school's out, there's a new mall in town, which is the newest hangout place, and internships are important. While most of the town is busy indulging in summer activities, our favourite gang has decided to save the town once again from the Russians. If you thought that the Upside Down monster, aka the Demogorgon, wasn't a threat this time, wait till episode five.

This season will make you take a walk down memory lane of the '80s, and every bit of it feels so real and true that you won't be able to get enough of it. With neon everywhere - be it in the eyeshadow palette or in the background, all of the vibrancy makes Stranger Things 3 connect with the audience with the 80s and early 90s.

While the romance is blooming between Eleven and Mike, Will's wish to play D&D with his old pals is just another teen issue. Lucas and Max's relationship has taken a back seat, But what came in as a sweet surprise was Dustin too has a girl now. Mr Pearls' science camp has got him a girlfriend from Utah, who is a mystery to the group. And amidst all the drama, Will is like any other third wheel in the group. The growing friendship between Steve and Robin helps them decode a Russian message, leading them to a mystery of boxes. It doesn't end here; Nancy trying to get her rightful place at The Hawkins Post during her summer internship leads her to discover that something is amiss in the town.

From the tentacled monster to Russian experiments, Stranger Things 3 is a package of comedy, horror, sci-fi with loads of teen-drama. Taking ahead the general concept that time is a flat circle, the new characters have been given more confidence and enough screen space to do them justice.

The Duffer Brothers have made sure to give their audience a joyous ride with the third instalment, and for those to whom this series is close to the heart, it's going to be a package full of adventures once you start binging on it. In fact, constant hints from popular writers like Stephen King and Steven Spielberg will give you a fun, racy and terrifying experience on the small screen. Stranger Things 3 will take you back in time.

Watch the Stranger Things 3 trailer:

