Stranger Things Returns: We're not in Hawkins Anymore

Netflix has renewed the worldwide hit series Stranger Things for a fourth season and signed series creators and showrunners The Duffer Brothers to a multi-year film and series overall deal.

"The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we're thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love," said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. "We can't wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down."

Watch the official announcement of Stranger Things 4 here:

"We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show -- and forever changed our lives. From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can't wait to tell many more stories together -- beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!"

Stranger Things is a Netflix Original Series created by The Duffer Brothers and produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment and Iain Paterson.

The series by The Duffer Brothers was picked up by Netflix and premiered in the summer of 2016 to critical acclaim and went on to become a global phenomenon, with Matt and Ross at the helm as writers, directors and showrunners. Stranger Things has garnered over 50 awards nominations, including those from the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the Grammys, SAG, DGA, WGA, BAFTA, the Art Directors Guild and the People's Choice Awards, among many others.

