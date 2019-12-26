Strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass christened Atal Tunnel

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday named the strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a tribute to him on his 95th birth anniversary. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government has fulfilled a long-pending demand to name the tunnel after the former PM.

PM Narendra Modi said the project is very important for the country as it will change the fortunes of the region and help promote tourism. "Rohtang Tunnel, connecting Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Leh in Ladakh, will now be known as Atal Tunnel. This strategic tunnel will change the fortunes of this region. It will help in promoting tourism in the region," he said.

