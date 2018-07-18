Stray bullet strikes, kills 9-year-old girl inside her New Jersey home

Bridgeton police say the shooting was reported around 12:30 am today

Representational Image

Authorities say a stray bullet struck and killed a 9-year-old girl inside her southern New Jersey home. Bridgeton police say the shooting was reported around 12:30 am today. They say relatives drove the girl to a hospital but she was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The girl's name has not been released. The shooting occurred about a block away from the girl's home. Authorities say the shots struck several vehicles and the girl's home.

Authorities say the stray bullet that killed the girl went through the home's rear wall and into an adjacent room where it hit her. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever