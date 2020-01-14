Stray dog enters operation theatre in private hospital, kills newborn

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

In a shocking incident, a stray dog entered the operation theatre (OT) of a private hospital in Farrukhabad city on Monday and killed an infant just a few minutes after it was born.

Ravi Kumar had brought his wife to Akash Ganga Hospital in Awas Vikasa Colony, while she was going through labour, a Times of India report read. The incident took place around 8.30am.

Kumar said the hospital initially told them that it would be a normal delivery, but a few minutes later, the doctor told him his wife needed a caesarean. They took her to the OT and an hour later, they were informed that the operation was successful. Kumar said they took Kanchan to a ward, while the baby was still in the OT. "They told me to wait outside," Kumar said.

Kumar said a few minutes later, the hospital staff came out shouting that there was a dog inside the OT. Kumar then ran inside and saw his baby lying on the floor, covered in blood. "My baby had dog bite marks on his chest and left eyes. He was lying still with no movement. The dog again attempted to enter the OT, while I screamed for help for my kid," Kumar, who had become a father for the first time, was quoted as saying in the report.

He also alleged that when he approached the hospital authorities about the negligence, they offered him money and asked him to remain silent about the incident.

"They told me that my baby was stillborn and the dog entered the OT bymistake," Kumar said.

District magistrate Manvendra Singh said that probe found that due to negligence of the hospital, the dog took away the baby and killed him.

"A committee comprising doctors has been formed under the city magistrate, who will investigate as to how many illegal private hospitals are running in Farrukhabad. The report will be submitted in three days to me to take further action," Singh was quoted as saying in the report.

The hospital owner Vijay Patel and other staff have been booked under section 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The report added that DM Farrukhabad ordered the hospital to be shut down, as the probe done by the deputy CMO Rajeev Shakya had also found that the hospital had no valid papers and a licence to operate.

