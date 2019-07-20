Stray dogs save dumped baby girl in Chandigarh

national

The Principal Medical Officer of the hospital where the child was admitted said that the baby weighs less than 1100 grams and her condition was serious

In a shocking incident which took place in Haryana, a baby girl was wrapped in plastic and dumped by a woman in a drain near Kaithal town.

A pack of stray dogs pulled the child out of the drain and started barking. The passers-by were alerted and called the police.

The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera which was installed nearby. In the footage, one could see the woman who threw the baby and then the dogs pulled her out from the drain. According to a police official, the incident occurred around 4 am on Thursday. "The child is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital," he added.

The police have registered a case against the woman who was seen throwing the baby into the drain.

The police official added, "We are trying to establish the identity of the woman, who will be charged under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code)."

