Stray thoughts

things-to-do

A union between a pet service group and eateries leads to an ambitious drive towards keeping strays well-fed

The vaccination drive in December 2017

The imagery of an overflowing dustbin in a country where thousands go to sleep unfed is perhaps just as saddening as the face of a hungry pupper with begging eyes. But the No Hunger Drive for Stray Animals is an initiative that hopes to address both.

Spearheaded by Petcetra, a pet grooming and sitting service founded in 2013 by veterinarians Dr Ashna Rawat, Dr Murtaza Charbiwala, Dr Shweta Dhawan and animal lover Akshita Garud, the drive will aim to feed strays across Mumbai. To give flight to the idea, the group has tied up with Mumbai-based restaurants including Social, Doolally, Silver Beach Cafe, Basanti & Co, The Little Door and The Bhookha Beirdo.



Dr Ashna Rawat and Tanu Narang Moghe

Overpopulation is the biggest impediment to the welfare of strays. And it was only after they graduated in 2016, three years after establishing the group, that Rawat and co-founders Charbiwala and Dhawan were finally equipped to address the issue as certfied vets who could vaccinate and castrate street animals. This in turn led to their first large scale castration drive in December 2017 followed by two more editions last year.

"While we were making efforts to curtail the numbers, we also wanted to help existing strays. We realised that a lot of the food from restaurants goes to waste and could be put to use to feed them," Rawat shares.

On requests from restaurateurs, the collections will begin after 10 pm, when eateries can provide a sufficient amount, continuing into the night. On their Facebook page, the group has requested citizens to inform them about areas they'd like the team to visit in order to weed out locations housing cats and dogs.



"For the drive, our team of 15 members along with seven volunteers will be divided into groups." The leftovers will be segregated by restaurants, and will be collected and distributed in clean rented containers to ensure hygiene. But the scepticism around "leftover food" is not misplaced. "We have shared a list - stating foods that work, including bread, yoghurt and rice, and, items like bones and grapes that don't work - with the restaurants to ensure the meals are safe," Rawat assures.

Clarifying this, Nirali Shah, veterinarian at Top Dog Pets Clinic in Versova, tells us, "As long as the organisers filter and segregate the food, the drive is useful. However, consistency with the distribution is important because animals might become dependent on these meals." While making the drive a weekly affair is on the cards, for now, it stands as a one-time initiative.

Rawat highlights the cooperative and sympathetic way in which eateries have come forth to help them sustain this effort. This becomes clear when we speak to Tanu Narang Moghe, owner of The Little Door, who says, "Our society is often willing to help orphans and the poor, but not animals that need it. But we understand that one should be compassionate towards all."

ON: January 24, 11 pm to 4 am

LOG ON TO: Petcetra India on Facebook

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates