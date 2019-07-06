Stray thoughts

things-to-do

If you are an animal lover head to this NGO right away to contribute to the welfare of animals.

Are you one of those who wishes you could do something tangible each time you spot a stray dog or cat in need? Well, here's a chance to make that little difference. Animal welfare NGO The Welfare of Stray Dogs does their bit to offer free medical and first aid as well as sterilisation of the city's strays. This city-based NGO is organising a day-long sale of their products today, where the proceeds will go for their welfare programmes like on-site first aid and vaccination drives. Having helped over 1 lakh animal lives so far, and also found homes for strays and abandoned pets, they plan to display a variety of cutesie products including t-shirts, mugs, pillows, towels, bags, stationery products, pouches and dog mattresses.

On July 6, 11 am to 7 pm

At Cymroza Art Gallery, 72, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy

Call 9819100808

