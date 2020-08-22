Strays starve as South Mumbai park bars feeding

Members of Just Smile Charitable trust sneaked into the park and managed to feed some animals

South Mumbai's Priyadarshini Park has restricted animal lovers from feeding cats and dogs in the park in the past few days. Feeders claimed that 45 cats and 25 dogs inside the park have not had anything to eat after the park management put a notice outside the garden saying, "No feeding to dogs/cats allowed in PDP park and sports complex."

Raj Saini, 75, a retired commander of the Indian Navy and his wife Sunita Saini, 65, residing at Nepean Sea Road have been feeding strays for five years.



Raj Saini’s ID identifying him as an animal feeder and activist

Raj told mid-day, "The park's management regularly harasses us regarding the feeding. We give food to the animals twice a day and also clean the area. A few days ago, they put up the notice. The management has also instructed security guards to not allow us inside. They told us to give food on the road but Nepean Sea Road is too busy and many animals have died in accidents. Last week, the park management asked Malabar Hill police to take action against us. The police also did not find any wrongdoing on our part. Our animals have been going hungry for all these days."

Plaint to Maneka Gandhi

The founder of Just Smile Charitable trust, Sneha Visaria, has written to Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals, an animal welfare organisation. "We will take legal action against the park authorities for stopping feeders. According to Government Rules (GR), feeders can give food to animals at any place on the street, in buildings, societies. I tried to give food inside the park late on Thursday night but the security did not allow me. We have managed to sneak into the park and feed a few animals."

The notice put up at the park's entrance

"Some feeders just throw the food around, which is unhygienic and dangerous. We don't have enough staff. People have been bitten by dogs. COVID-19 cases have increased in the area, and to ensure everyone's safety, we have restricted the entry of feeders. Since 1990, we have been allowing animal feeders inside the park but now if they want to feed, they must do so outside the park," said BA Desai, chairman of Malabar Hill Citizens' Forum, which manages the BMC park.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news