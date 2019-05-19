Streaming now: indie cinema

sunday-mid-day

Discover new stories and emerging media over flavoured popcorn and artisanal coffee

Back in 2017, as a primer to EyeMyth Media Arts Festival, the organisers presented an evening of award-winning films and audiovisual performances by contemporary artists. The audience lapped it up. That inspired them to create Indie Cinema Night, a festival that will feature everything from vertical cinema to visual music to award-winning shorts. The themes range from responsible environmentalism to Pashmina goats to dystopian societies.

Get the picture? Produced by Future Fiction (a platform that addresses the future of Indian digital expressions), the idea is to create an alternative space for emerging forms of film, visual art and animation. "It is about celebrating moving images in all its forms, the creative energies that build a scene, and the emerging formats of storytelling," says Tejas Nair, Future Fiction.



Tejas Nair

Independent films from India and the UK will be showcased. In 9:16 Smartphone Cinema, stories that appraise the creative potential of the vertical film-making format will be showcased. Visual Music will have visualists responding to, and experimenting with, sound. In Animated Films, expect an inspiring selection of animated works, showcasing a diversity of styles and techniques. The programming also offers viewers British Council's curation of BAFTA-winning shorts, a storytelling programme that reveals the diversity of the British society, along with technical flair and the finest acting talent from the region.

Nair says, "The event offers a compelling opportunity to be a part of the independent film community in India, where the moving arts takes centre stage. It is a space for artists, storytellers, cinephiles and explorers to meet and celebrate independent cinema. A great way to wind down on a Sunday with never-seen-before movies and an assortment of flavoured popcorn, coffee and beer to fuel through the evening."

When: May 19, 7 PM

Where: Above The Habitat, 1st and 4th Hotel Unicontinental Road, Khar (W)

Entry: Rs 499

