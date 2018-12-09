'Stree' actress Flora Saini, Sudhanshu Pandey shoot for short film

bollywood

"Seasoned with Love", produced by iRealities, starring Flora Saini, Sudhanshu Pandey is expected to release early next year.

Flora Saini, Sudhanshu Pandey

Flora Saini of "Stree" fame and actor Sudhanshu Pandey have shot for a short film titled "Seasoned with Love" by director Lakshmi R. Iyer.

"It's officially my first time with Sudhanshu. I say officially because we were supposed to do a film together which was to be shot in London long time ago.

"It was going to be my next release after 'Love in Nepal' (2004 film), but somehow it didn't happen back then," Flora told IANS.

"I'm happy that we finally met and worked together this time on a wonderful short film. He hasn't changed a bit. The grace, the charm, the ethics... he is one amazing soul you just love to have on set.

"He is a friend for all times. We had a super fun shoot considering he was the only guy in the cast," she added.

"Seasoned with Love", produced by iRealities, is expected to release early next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever