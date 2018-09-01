Stree box office collection day 1: Rajkummar and Shraddha's film mints Rs 6.82 crore

bollywood

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror-comedy titled 'Stree' has earned Rs. 6.82 crores on day one

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor

The horror comedy, Stree that intrigued everyone with its unique storyline, has now surprised us with its Box Office opening! Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has surpassed all trade and analytic figures on its release day, and left the makers very happy!

The film has opened beyond expectations earning a surprising number of 6.82 crore on Friday itself. It had a great start with the morning shows and did even better with the evening shows. Stree has not only fared well at the box office but has also garnered critical acclaim, keeping both audiences and critics happy, in-turn translating into outstanding word of mouth.

Talking about the film, the writers Raj and Dk had told mid-day, "The general premise of the film can be condensed to the tag-line: Mard ko dard hoga. The idea is to show that men are not safe [when travelling alone] at night. If they step out, they should have a woman for company. They should wear appropriate clothes, else this ghost will take their attire away. The gender reversion was the most exciting part of writing this story. We wanted to make the film relatable and relevant."

With the current response to the film, it is expected to do even better over the weekend. The horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik is in theatres now!

