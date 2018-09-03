Stree box office collection day 3: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's film mints Rs 14 crore

bollywood

The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer had intrigued audiences and critics alike and the strong word of mouth has increased footfalls this weekend

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Stree

Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy, Stree, has set a record breaking number on its first weekend. The film has seen a massive growth from Friday to Sunday and has garnered a sum total of 32.07 crore in the first three days!

The makers are even more elated since the entire weekend collection is pure profit, they had recovered the money pre release through other avenues such as music, digital and satellite.

The film had opened beyond expectations earning a surprising number of 6.82 crore on Friday itself. It had a great start with the morning shows and did even better with the evening shows. The film picked up on Day 2, with collections around Rs 10.87 crore. On Sunday, the film collected a total of 14.82 crores.

A visibly excited Dinesh Vijan says, "We expected to open well as the entire campaign got a fantastic response and we were confident that the audiences would love the film. But this kind of love and appreciation is overwhelming! This year has been super for the industry and I am elated that Stree could be part of it!"

With the positive response film has been receiving, it is expected to hold strong over the week!

The horror comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj & DK and directed by Amar Kaushik is in theatres now!

