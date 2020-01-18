Street Dancer 3D: Are Varun Dhawan and Sushant Pujari the new BFFs in Bollywood?

Varun Dhawan is teaming up with Sushant Pujari in Street Dancer 3D again after ABCD 2 (2015). The two share a great bond off-screen. Pujari's Kannada film, Chase, releases on the same day as Street Dancer. It's a happy coincidence for him.

Pujari was an integral part of ABCD 2 and was in some for some nostalgic mode as he took to his Instagram account to share a moment from the previous film, where he wrote- We dance to express not to impress.

Have a look at his post right here:

Also, two days ago, he shared how he's in Dhawan's team in the film and stated- We are street dancers and we break rules, here it is:

And in case you missed, the actor also featured in one of the posters that had his solo pose and he looked really cool, and he wrote that 2020 is gonna be bigger and better with Street Dancer 3D. Take a look right here:

All set to release on January 24, this will be after a long time when an actor will be clashing with his own film at the box-office.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates