Street Dancer 3D: How Shraddha Kapoor has stunned everyone with her flips in Illegal Weapon 2.0!

The amount of appreciation that Shraddha Kapoor is getting for her recently released film, Street Dancer 3D is immense and is witnessing a new high, with each passing day. Specifically, it is her song Illegal weapon 2.0 where we saw the actress don a never seen before avatar which gave us the mix of both, action as well as dance moves.

With sequences that include flipping over bikes like a pro to jumping over the cars, marking her impressive entry and swag, this was not really enough! While we could hold our breath, Shraddha was sliding on skates and that is how Shraddha has amazed her fans, showing off her stunts as her weapon. It is remarkable how the actress has nailed the dance moves as well despite being a non-dancer. From action to moves, there is nothing that Shraddha has not been able to deliver to the audience with her promising performance.

Inayat's blockbuster entry is already a big hit and the audience is going gaga over it. The song, Illegal Weapon 2.0 has created waves across the internet with fans loving her power-packed entry and the stunts!

And now have a look at what went behind the making of her character:

No matter how successful she is, she has left no room for relaxing and has donned a completely new avatar for every project- Street Dancer 3D being the very recent addition to her list.

On the work front, Shraddha's Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza released this month and the actress will next be seen in Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates