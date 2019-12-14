Street Dancer 3D: Prabhudheva looks groovy in his first look

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of the much-awaited dance film Street Dancer 3D have been releasing first look posters of the lead actors and we must say, we're impressed so far. After releasing the first looks of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, now, Prabhudheva's look has been revealed. Take a look at it below:

#PrabhuDheva... New poster of #StreetDancer3D... Trailer drops on 18 Dec 2019... Directed by Remo D’Souza... 24 Jan 2020 release. #StreetDancer3DTrailer pic.twitter.com/eZHLd5Kvmy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2019

The ace dancer looks pretty good, right? Prabhudheva is known for his dance moves and his stance in the first look poster proves that he's going to get groovy in the film!

The trailer of the film was earlier scheduled to release on December 12, but now, it will come out on the 18th of this month. This was done because director Remo D'Souza and producer Bhushan Kumar were keen to attach the trailer to Salman Khan's cop caper Dabangg 3, which hits theatres on December 20.

A trade source told mid-day, "Remo, his producer wife Lizelle D'Souza, and Bhushan Kumar recently decided to attach the trailer with Dabangg 3 since the cop drama is expected to have a superb opening. The team will first organise a trailer launch event on December 18, post which it will be screened with Salman's movie."

All set to release on January 24, 2020, Street Dancer 3D will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha's Panga.

