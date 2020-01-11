Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor opens up about the different forms of dance in the film

Shraddha Kapoor had an amazing 2019 with two back to back hits and now aiming at having a great year ahead. The actress is all set to take over 2020 with her strong dancing moves in her upcoming release which is setting a bar for herself.

Working hard towards every film, in the upcoming dance film of her, Shraddha has gone to an extent where she has killed the dancefloor and has shared her experience of working on a film that is high on dance.

Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, she gushes, "I love learning different forms of dance and it made the experience of working on Street Dancer even more enriching. You will see me dance my heart out in the film."

Since the trailer and song of her next has come out, fans have gone gaga over her looks in Street Dancer 3D and the fans are excited to see Shraddha Kapoor in a different character. Kapoor has revisited the familiar territory with two franchises Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. She plays a very different role in both her movies and has been juggling between two shoots for her films.

The actress had a very successful 2019 with two hit films Saaho and Chhichhore where she portrayed characters that were both on different ends of the spectrum.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in the Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff. She has also come on board for Luv Ranjan's next directorial opposite Ranbir Kapoor, all set to release on March 26, 2021.

