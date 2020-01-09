Street Dancer 3D song Dua Karo: Varun Dhawan dances his heart out to Arjit Singh's soulful number

After making the audience dance their hearts out with Muqabla, Illegal Weapon 2.0 and Garmi, the makers of Street Dancer 3D have just released another song from the film titled Dua Karo. In a departure from the previous three numbers, Dua Karo is an emotional song that shows the other side of Varun Dhawan.

The soulful song is sung by Arjit Singh, Bohemia and Sachin-Jigar while it has been penned by Priya Saraiya. The track is composed by Sachin-Jigar. In the song, Varun is seen fighting with his dance group and then expresses his emotions by dancing. His shirtless avatar is the feather in the cap. The video instantly takes us back to Varun's soulful dance in ABCD 2 emotional song Chunar.

Watch the Dua Karo song here:

Last week, the makers had released a foot-tapping number Illegal Weapon 2.0, where we got to see the Varun and Shraddha in a face-off. It's a stylishly choreographed track and showcases some never seen before dance moves.

While in Garmi, Varun was seen showcasing his dancing skills with Nora Fatehi. It was the film's first song Muqabla that gathered all the attention. The song, a remake of the 1994 Muqabla song from the film Humse Hai Muqabla, Varun and Shraddha were seen matching steps with the song's original dancer Prabhudeva.

Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza, and is directed by Remo D'Souza. The dance film starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi releases on January 24, 2020.

