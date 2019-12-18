Street Dancer 3D Trailer: It's Varun Dhawan vs Shraddha Kapoor this time

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Given how a majority of the filmmakers have been milking all the commercial prospects of patriotism, Remo D'Souza also joins the bandwagon with his latest directorial, Street Dancer 3D. The moment the trailer starts, which is out now, we hear a voiceover by Varun Dhawan, even before we can see him. He says every time India and Pakistan battle, be it on the cricket field or the dance floor, there's a lot of fun to be had.

We were surprised to see Varun taking on, wait for it, Shraddha Kapoor this time. Yes, in the last ABCD, we saw Dhawan and Kapoor together representing India at the dance championship. This time, the actress plays a Pakistani dancer who locks horns with the hero to win the coveted trophy. And as the trailer progresses, we see Aparshakti Khurana, Prabhudheva, and glimpses of fights and emotional breakdowns.

And all this happens due to the conflict and tension that has existed between the two nations for a long time. It seems D’Souza wasn’t just pleased with the idea of making a dance film, he wanted to lace the narrative with an issue that shall be relevant in the future too. And as the tension between Varun and Shraddha intensifies, we also see spurts of some breathtaking dance moves by the actors. And yes, we get one more remix, this time, the iconic Prabhudeva song, Muqabla Muqabla.

Well, have a look at the trailer right here:

Street Dancer 3D is touted to be India’s biggest dance film ever, and the scale shows it indeed is. But for those expecting a masala entertainer with dance as the backdrop may be in for a surprise. As stated above, it also touches upon issues that continue to be debated and discussed about. All set to release on January 24, 2020, it seems the makers have rightly opted for this date as its all about awakening the patriots inside you while watching the film.

