Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's film mints Rs. 41.23 crore in its weekend

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D may have opened to a mixed response from the critics, it seems the reviews haven't been able to hamper its commercial prospects one bit. Given this was a franchise that progressed towards its third part, the excitement was palpable.

Another reason why the film has been able to find an audience is that it released on the Republic Day weekend, the lucky charm of Bollywood films. Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh wrote how the film put up a healthy weekend total and saw an upswing on Day 3.

#StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend... Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday... Strong in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 41.23 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020

Given the foothold it has maintained at the ticket windows, it seems this could be the most successful film of the ABCD franchise. Will it be able to cross the lifetime collections of Judwaa 2 and Chhichhore, Varun and Shraddha's highest grosser? Time to wait and watch!

On the work front, Dhawan now gears up for the remake of Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan and directed by the man who made the original, David Dhawan. This comedy is all set to release on May 1. After this, he'll be seen in another comedy titled Mr. Lele, releasing on January 1, 2021, and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

That's not all, he also has a biopic on Arun Khetarpal that will be directed by Sriram Raghavan, who made Badlapur with him. Coming to Kapoor, she has Baaghi 3 coming up on March 6, followed by a film with Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Luv Ranjan, releasing on March 26, 2021.

