Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan kicks a punch in this new poster; trailer out tomorrow

It seems Street Dancer 3D has saved the best for the fans. Day after the makers released character posters of Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva, they released a fresh poster of Varun Dhawan, who seems all ready to groove us with his beats.

In the poster, Varun, dressed in a red vest, metallic jacket and denim, seems all set to punch out the opponents on the dance floor. Sharing his look, the makers wrote, "It's time to HIT the dance floor and battle it out. #StreetDancer3D trailer out tomorrow." Check it out:

Earlier, the makers released the character poster of Nora Fatehi, who is working with Varun and Shraddha for the first time. Nora is already a known face in Bollywood for her dancing skills in songs - Dilbar and Saki Saki. Fatehi looked sizzling and battle-ready in the poster, donning red crop-top paired with black shorts.

Street Dancer 3D marks the return of Varun and Shraddha, who made us groove to their dance in the second installment of ABCD. While, we are yet to know her character in the film, her look from the poster shows that her character will be pretty intense. Shraddha's part was earlier being played by Katrina Kaif, who had to back out due to scheduling issues with Salman Khan's Bharat.

The trailer of the film was earlier scheduled to release on December 12, but now, it will come out on the 18th of this month. Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D has been making a lot of buzz in the industry owing to the success of D'Souza's previous dance-dramas ABCD and ABCD 2.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 next year and will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha's Panga.

