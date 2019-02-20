Street Dancers: Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan have a challenge for you!

bollywood

Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan share some fun moments on the sets of Street Dancer

Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/norafatehi.

The team of Street Dancers is currently shooting for the film in London. The team includes Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. The trio is very active on social media and they keep sharing sneak-peek from the sets and the fun moments on their respective social media handles.

Interestingly, we came across a post that had Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan goofing around and was shared by Nora on her social media account. Nora took her Instagram to share a picture collage of her and Varun with a little challenge for her fans. The picture collage had two different photos of Varun and herself, asking the fans to spot the difference between the two pics! The fans indeed loved this little challenge and easily figured the difference!

Have a look at the photo by yourself.

The first image had Varun wearing a cap while the other photo had his hair styled upwards and a frown on his forehead with eyes rolled above.

Apart from Nora, there could have been another addition of Elnaaz Norouzi to the team of Street Dancer. However, she had to forgo this Remo D'souza film since she has her dates allotted to the filming of Sacred Games season 2.

Ever since the announcement of Remo D'souza's dance flick Street Dancer was made, fans have been waiting for this epic dance battle. While we already knew Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have been roped in as the lead of the film, the news of Nora Fatehi joining the team as another lead gave a happy surprise to all her fans!

Street Dancer is slated to release later in the year.

Also Read: 4 times Nora Fatehi slayed it with her sultry moves in these songs

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates