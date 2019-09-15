Street dog battles for life after being hit with a hard object in Vasai

The Manickpur police have registered an offence against an unknown person for tying a dog with a rope and brutally beating it up. The animal activist, who rescued the dog, found the animal near Chulna lake, Vasai, on the night of September 12 and took him to an animal hospital in Thane. The dog is under treatment and is battling for life.

Textile merchant Mitesh Jain, who also works as an honorary animal welfare officer for the Animal Welfare Board of India, received a call that an injured dog has been found near Chulna lake, Vasai. When Jain rushed to the spot, he found the dog with a nylon rope tied around its neck. The animal was bleeding and gasping for breath. The vet informed Jain that the dog had been hit with a hard object on its head.

Jain rushed to Manickpur police station and registered the offence against unknown person under Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960. "We suspect that residents near the lake might have committed this offence. We are looking for the culprits," said an officer.

Who to call

Ambulance Asha: 9820127085

WSD (plys in town): 9819100808, 2264222838

Omkaar Ramanugrah: 9619933223 (night van as well)

IDA Helpline Deonar Chembur: 9320056581 (sterilization center as well and night van as well)

IDA Turbe: 9819887632

