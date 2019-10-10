Streetswag: A denim a day

Hot find 1

Where to find Monica Shop, Linking Road

Pair it with Sneakers, ankle boots

The city markets are now teeming with variants of comfortable boyfriend jeans. Pick a pair that fits well on the waist and isn’t too baggy. Also, try and stay away from the ones that appear totally ripped so that is doesn’t seem too far gone. You don’t want to look homeless! They are ideal for crafty fashionistas who love messing around with stickers and pins.

Cost Rs 550

Hot find 2

Where to find Mini Mall, Bandra West

Pair it with Pointed sandals

After the skinny fit, it’s time to move on to a more relaxed one. High-waist bell-bottoms made famous by The Beatles and Freddie Mercury are back with a bang on the streets. Refrain from low-waist ones and opt for a pair with a faded effect that isn’t ripped. We spot a neon green one at this store, which is less tapered but looks funky, thanks to the frayed ends.

Cost Rs 650

