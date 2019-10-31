STREETSWAG: Add the little touch

Hot find 1

Where to find Colaba

Pair it with Large T-shirt

We've been fans of broad belts since the time we discovered waist ties, for the simple reason that they are a great way to cut the monotony of your wardrobe. Besides, worn correctly, it can make you look shapely even in an over-large T-shirt. Corset belts have been a favourite for a while, but they are not meant for everyday use. We stumble on a variant with multiple buckles instead of the laced option, which makes all the difference. We like that it has five thin faux leather straps, which makes it functional without being OTT. It's also available in red and brown.

Cost Rs 300

Hot find 2

Where to find Bandra West

Pair it with Floral dress

Who doesn't hate their hair falling on their face while working? Instead of tying it in a ponytail and using clips, using a cloth or leather hair band not only looks more stylish, but is also easier on the roots of your hair and thus doesn't add to your hair-fall woes. The market is filled with options in bright colours and patterns; some with a bow, others with a divided centre. But the one that we pick up is dual coloured and faux leather, which looks and feels chic.

Cost Rs 90 (cloth); Rs 700 (leather)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates