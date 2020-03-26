Streetswag: Cleaning inspired by Covid

When you are stuck at home with an urge to disinfect whatever you can, it could translate into a bout of spring cleaning. And to help you with this task, Sana Khan and Alfiya Khan, founders of thrift store Bombay Closet Cleanse, just cleaned out Alfiya’s closet on Instagram live. Sana will do hers later this week. The two share tips on how to deep-clean your wardrobe.

. Listen to your favourite music and brew yourself a cuppa because closet cleansing takes longer than you think. Set aside two-three hours and make it an enjoyable activity.

. The first rule is if you haven’t worn an item in six months, you don’t need it. Make a pile to toss such items out.



You can ask your friends for their opinion

. Divide your clothes into sections — workout, casual, formals, party, comfy options, special occasions and vacation wear. If you have winter clothes, make a separate pile.

. Arrange each section colour-wise. It’s easier to find things when you’re in a hurry and want to put a look together quickly.

. Make an everyday section that is accessible on top, and a ‘going out’ section that is on the bottom shelf.

. If you don’t have the right inner wear/bra for an outfit, chances are you won’t wear it. Give it away.

. Waiting to fit into something? It could be a great motivational tool. Keep it so that you remind yourself to work out every day.

