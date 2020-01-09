Streetswag: For shapes and form

Hot find 1

Where to find

Hill Road, Bandra West.

Pair it with

Jeans, shorts and a T-shirt

What has made fanny packs more practical than fashionable is that they've always come in waterproof material and in the same design. But Hill Road is now stocking up snazzier versions, which would be a hoot for your music fest wardrobe. We veer towards a black one; though it has just one zipper that actually opens into a spacious pouch. A hefty chain design adds an edge. Then there's a shiny red one that has multiple pockets that works better for those who want ease of access and a reversible sequinned one that's apt for those who are perpetually fidgeting. Sombre options are also available for men. We love that the clasp is easy to manage yet sturdy and the belt is adjustable.

Cost Rs 350 onwards

Hot find 2

Where to find

Linking Road.

Pair it with

Loose dresses (knee-length or longer)

Bid goodbye to big bows and buckles with broad belts; we've found lace covered options on Linking Road and Hill Road, which are secured using thin, strips of leather in front or behind. The lace is stitched on to the front of a plain, broad faux leather belt. Chain belts are back in vogue for those who like slimmer options and some with detailing. We found a silver one with butterflies neatly linked together and a golden one with a circular pattern. Dig deeper and you can find unique pieces as well, like this vintage-looking one with black faux stones and flower-shaped silver trinkets that can help give shape to loose dresses or to cinch shrugs.

Cost Rs 70 onwards

