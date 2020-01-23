Streetswag: Happy feet

Hot find 1

Where to find Hill Road

Pair it with Indian wear, a T and jeans

Comfort comes first, especially when it is footwear. So much so that we look for it in four-inch heels, too. We spotted a bunch of cool slip-on flats on Hill Road, which look as good and feel better. The green woven pair was a winner among the maroon, blood red, blue and black options. It was comfortable thanks to the lining. The colour is ideal for day wear and quite versatile — pair it with a matching cotton saree, a blazer and pants, a knee-length dress or shorts and a ganji.

Cost Rs 300 onwards

Hot find 2

Where to find Linking Road

Pair it with Dresses

It’s hardly a secret that leather isn’t the best choice in humid Mumbai. That makes these formal, faux leather flats a great alternative. We spot one with tassles in navy blue on Linking Road. A matching strap passing through four bronze eyelets that give way to the tassles in the centre. There’s a more sombre black one with an open back too. Its intertwined straps ensure the grip is firm and the pair stays in place. Check the sole before you buy.

Cost Rs 250 onwards

