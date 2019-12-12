Streetswag: Mobile matters

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hot find 1

Where to find Hill Road

Pair it with A plain holder

Extend a bit of your personality to your phone with a wide range of phone covers you can find on the roads of Bandra West. Cutesy options that include pikachu and a panda doing the dab complete with a small figurine on top makes it ideal. Then there are options which make a clear statement, like one that has 'I don't give a sip' scribbled on it, with the last word in a cuppa of hot beverage.

Cost Rs 220 onwards

Hot find 2

Where to find Andheri West station

Pair it with A solid cover

Flaunt your love for the Joker with a themed pop holder or show off your hippe side with one that has a woman looking like she's right out of the Woodstock music festival. There are also quirky ones that say 'just chill bro' in Devanagari script, complete with a beer mug, which make for perfect gifts. But make sure you check it at the store, as they may not stick properly. Ensure they are not stained.

Cost Rs 50 onwards

