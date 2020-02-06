Streetswag: One stop shop

Hot find 1

Where to find Hill Road

Pair it with Bomber jackets

Give your wardrobe a makeover with these blue dresses from the street markets of Bandra West. This near-ankle-length flared and collared dress is ideal for formal events, but can also be worn to a sangeet. We like that it has a belt that helps the way it fits and falls, which is vital in a silhouette such as this. The floral full-sleeved one works for a cute-sy vibe.

Cost Rs 500

Hot find 2

Where to find Colaba Causeway

Pair it with Boots

Replace your pristine whites, that have a chance of getting dirty within minutes on the local train, and opt for these comfortable off-white dresses on sale at Hill Road and Colaba Causeway's stalls. A loose dress, with long-ish sleeves and a hint of colour thanks to a multi-coloured tassel catches our eye at Hill Road. It's comfortable and suitable for all body types. For a formal or shimmery option, this knee-length off-white number with symmetrical patterns is ideal. We like that it has a slight hint of silver on it.

Cost Rs 400

