#Streetswag: One stop shop
We like that it has a belt that helps the way it fits and falls, which is vital in a silhouette such as this. The floral full-sleeved one works for a cute-sy vibe.
Hot find 1
Where to find Hill Road
Pair it with Bomber jackets
Give your wardrobe a makeover with these blue dresses from the street markets of Bandra West. This near-ankle-length flared and collared dress is ideal for formal events, but can also be worn to a sangeet. We like that it has a belt that helps the way it fits and falls, which is vital in a silhouette such as this. The floral full-sleeved one works for a cute-sy vibe.
Cost Rs 500
Hot find 2
Where to find Colaba Causeway
Pair it with Boots
Replace your pristine whites, that have a chance of getting dirty within minutes on the local train, and opt for these comfortable off-white dresses on sale at Hill Road and Colaba Causeway's stalls. A loose dress, with long-ish sleeves and a hint of colour thanks to a multi-coloured tassel catches our eye at Hill Road. It's comfortable and suitable for all body types. For a formal or shimmery option, this knee-length off-white number with symmetrical patterns is ideal. We like that it has a slight hint of silver on it.
Cost Rs 400
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe