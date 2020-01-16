#Streetswag: Play it by ear
Black earrings are perfect with a saree, salwar or lehengas as they go with any colour. Go for this detailed oval-shaped one with small faux beads attached on the periphery along the bottom half
Hot find 1
Where to find Linking Road
Pair it with Formals, western wear
Bored of the predictable metallic earrings? All-black earrings seem to be the next cool thing if the Bandra’s street markets are anything to go by. There’s a range of hooked danglers that caught our eye, including one in the shape of a flower, which works with a dress or jeans-and-tee look. Then, there’s a long inverted triangle that hangs from a hook, which would make a statement by itself.
Cost Rs 50 onwards
Hot find 2
Where to find Hill Road
Pair it with Indian wear
There's a slightly elaborate and traditional two-piece number that has a black stone in the middle, and a patterned half crescent hanging from it, which will look good if you tie your hair up in a ponytail or bun. There's also a heavier and blingy oval set that could be your showstopper for a night crawl — with a black stone in the middle and specks of silver around.
Cost Rs 70 onwards
