Streetswag: Play it by ear

Hot find 1

Where to find Linking Road

Pair it with Formals, western wear

Bored of the predictable metallic earrings? All-black earrings se­­­em to be the next co­ol thing if the Band­ra’s street markets are anything to go by. There’s a ra­n­ge of hooked dangl­e­rs th­at caught our eye, including one in the shape of a flower, which works with a dress or jeans-and-tee look. Then, there’s a long inverted triangle that hangs from a hook, which would make a statement by itself.

Cost Rs 50 onwards

Hot find 2

Where to find Hill Road

Pair it with Indian wear

Black earrings are perfect with a saree, salwar or lehengas as they go with any colour. Go for this detailed oval-shaped one with small faux beads attached on the periphery along the bottom half. You can remove the beads if they get entangled in your hair. There’s a slightly elaborate and traditional two-piece number that has a black stone in the middle, and a patterned half crescent hanging from it, which will look good if you tie your hair up in a ponytail or bun. There’s also a heavier and blingy oval set that could be your showstopper for a night crawl — with a black stone in the middle and specks of silver around.

Cost Rs 70 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates